Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Shares Down 8.1%

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)’s share price fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.33. 1,864,321 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,829,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ONCT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $207.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 746.10% and a negative return on equity of 150.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 25.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,041,000. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company's product pipeline include cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor-tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 (ROR1) that is in Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment of women with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative metastatic or breast cancer.

