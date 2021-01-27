Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Trading Down 8.2%

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR)’s share price dropped 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.18 and last traded at $7.48. Approximately 20,103,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 13,768,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $142.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.04.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Westwater Resources by 525.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Westwater Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Westwater Resources by 199.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 16,895 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Westwater Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Westwater Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR)

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. It primarily explores for lithium, graphite, uranium, and Vanadium deposits. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in east-central Alabama.

