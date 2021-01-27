Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD)’s share price fell 8.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. 3,583,733 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 13,013,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Nxt-ID had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nxt-ID stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) by 2,301.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 66,057 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.23% of Nxt-ID worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

About Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD)

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications. It develops and markets solutions for payment, Internet of Things (IoT), and healthcare applications with experience in access control, biometric and behavior-metric identity verification, security and privacy, encryption and data protection, payments, miniaturization, and sensor technologies.

