MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Trading Down 7.6%

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) shares fell 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.60 and last traded at $16.73. 970,912 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 648,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.11.

MAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of MAG Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. MAG Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.23.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.66 and a beta of 1.19.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Equities analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAG. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 12,701,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,673,000 after purchasing an additional 7,777,838 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $46,627,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,618,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,835,000 after purchasing an additional 290,290 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $2,600,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $2,142,000. 39.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAG Silver Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

