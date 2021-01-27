DecentBet Price Up 175% This Week (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One DecentBet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. DecentBet has a total market cap of $373,090.71 and approximately $330.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DecentBet has traded 175% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00070860 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $283.45 or 0.00907387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006464 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00050263 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,377.72 or 0.04410402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015373 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00017719 BTC.

DecentBet Token Profile

DBET is a token. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DBETUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.