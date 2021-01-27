OAX (OAX) Market Cap Reaches $8.61 Million

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. OAX has a market capitalization of $8.61 million and approximately $52,222.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OAX token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000364 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, OAX has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00070860 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $283.45 or 0.00907387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006464 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00050263 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,377.72 or 0.04410402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015373 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00017719 BTC.

About OAX

OAX (CRYPTO:OAX) is a token. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,665,494 tokens. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . OAX’s official website is oax.org

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

