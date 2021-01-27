VNT Chain Price Reaches $0.0010 (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. VNT Chain has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and $122,630.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VNT Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00070860 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.45 or 0.00907387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006464 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00050263 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,377.72 or 0.04410402 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003201 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015373 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00017719 BTC.

VNT Chain Coin Profile

VNT Chain is a coin. Its launch date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

VNT Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

