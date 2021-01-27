Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.58 to $1.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.60. Duke Realty also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to 1.62-1.68 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:DRE traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.11. 2,217,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,804. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $43.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.
Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.
About Duke Realty
Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.
Further Reading: Net Asset Value
Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.