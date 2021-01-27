Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.58 to $1.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.60. Duke Realty also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.62-1.68 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DRE traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.11. 2,217,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,804. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $43.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

DRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.55.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

