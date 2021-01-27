AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Releases Earnings Results

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.00), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $785.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.39 million. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

AXIS Capital stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.40. The stock had a trading volume of 502,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,903. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $66.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXS. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America cut AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

