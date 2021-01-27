SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $443.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.34 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

SEIC traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.35. 829,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,730. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.46. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $35.40 and a 52-week high of $69.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

In related news, Treasurer Kathy Heilig sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $801,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen Meyer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $394,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,349,457.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,391 shares of company stock valued at $9,931,431. 23.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut SEI Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.