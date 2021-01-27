Sentinel Trading 5% Higher This Week (SENT)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Sentinel token can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentinel has a market cap of $10.89 million and approximately $196,705.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sentinel has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000289 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SENT is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

Sentinel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

