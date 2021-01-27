Fantom Hits Market Cap of $214.99 Million (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $214.99 million and $71.39 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantom token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0845 or 0.00000272 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fantom has traded up 194.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00070567 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $284.50 or 0.00914669 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006476 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00050343 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,364.59 or 0.04387112 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015432 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00017771 BTC.

Fantom Token Profile

Fantom is a token. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

