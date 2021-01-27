Analysts Set Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) Price Target at GBX 3,171.67

Shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,205.56 ($41.88).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Diageo plc (DGE.L) from GBX 3,040 ($39.72) to GBX 3,570 ($46.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

LON DGE traded down GBX 59.50 ($0.78) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,853 ($37.27). 3,517,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,350,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,942.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,760.61. The company has a market cap of £66.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,209.50 ($41.93).

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,859 ($37.35) per share, for a total transaction of £8,262.51 ($10,795.02). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 842 shares of company stock valued at $2,480,819.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

