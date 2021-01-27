Harmony Reaches Market Capitalization of $62.43 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. Harmony has a market capitalization of $62.43 million and approximately $7.48 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00070826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $280.93 or 0.00908090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006464 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00050118 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,351.68 or 0.04369233 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015528 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00017815 BTC.

About Harmony

ONE is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,754,867,000 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. “

Harmony Coin Trading

Harmony can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

