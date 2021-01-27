Britvic plc (BVIC.L) (LON:BVIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) (LON:BVIC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 921.11 ($12.03).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BVIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

In related news, insider Simon Litherland sold 14,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 778 ($10.16), for a total value of £114,568.28 ($149,684.19). Also, insider John Patrick Daly purchased 5,000 shares of Britvic plc (BVIC.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £400 ($522.60). Insiders bought 5,052 shares of company stock worth $81,152 in the last 90 days.

Shares of BVIC traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 761 ($9.94). The company had a trading volume of 585,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,771. The company has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 21.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.49. Britvic plc has a one year low of GBX 536 ($7.00) and a one year high of GBX 959 ($12.53). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 796.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 806.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a GBX 21.60 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. Britvic plc (BVIC.L)’s payout ratio is 62.15%.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

