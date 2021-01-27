$3.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) will announce sales of $3.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.69 billion. Texas Instruments posted sales of $3.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full-year sales of $15.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.53 billion to $15.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $16.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.77 billion to $16.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.70.

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $8.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.93. 9,992,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,801,541. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.24 and a 200 day moving average of $149.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $175.47. The firm has a market cap of $149.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

