Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.25)-($0.21) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company issued revenue guidance of $127-133 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.92 million.Cree also updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.25–0.21 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Cree from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Charter Equity reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cree from $71.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cree from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Cree from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.45.

Cree stock traded down $4.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.18. 2,408,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Cree has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.87.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Cree’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cree will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Werner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $910,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,315 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,891.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $942,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock worth $2,135,460 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

