Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issues Earnings Results

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co. updated its Q1 guidance to $0.20-0.24 EPS.

NYSE LEVI traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,552,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,724. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.16. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $22.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.66, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 122,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $2,290,939.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,110.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 125,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $2,088,398.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,398.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,566,760 shares of company stock valued at $29,574,362. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LEVI. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.90.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

