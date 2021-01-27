Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 5.80-6.04 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.80-6.04 EPS.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,468,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,076. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.41. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The company has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total value of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,731 shares of company stock worth $12,957,058. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADP. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

