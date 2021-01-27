Textron (NYSE:TXT) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.61 and last traded at $45.89. 2,088,282 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 1,171,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.59.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, 140166 upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.82.

The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.30 and a 200-day moving average of $40.88.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $37,549.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Textron by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Textron by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Textron Company Profile (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

