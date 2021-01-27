Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Trading Down 7.5%

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s stock price fell 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.25 and last traded at $42.57. 925,331 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 440,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.03.

DCPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.68.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. On average, analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,072,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,766.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 41,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

