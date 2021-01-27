Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Trading Down 7.4%

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) dropped 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.23. Approximately 918,854 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 567,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.60.

EVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Evolent Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.41.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $264.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.52 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. Equities analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Evolent Health by 118.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

