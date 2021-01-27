Post (NYSE:POST) Shares Down 7.3%

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) traded down 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $92.80 and last traded at $93.01. 1,206,577 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 206% from the average session volume of 393,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.11 and its 200 day moving average is $92.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,099.30 and a beta of 0.71.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.16). Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. On average, analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $93,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,003 shares in the company, valued at $844,931.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POST. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Post by 126.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,159,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,702,000 after buying an additional 647,655 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Post by 18.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,316,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,006,000 after buying an additional 356,057 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its stake in Post by 33.6% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 755,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,930,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Inherent Group LP grew its stake in Post by 1,301.0% during the third quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 139,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,028,000 after buying an additional 129,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Post during the third quarter worth about $7,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

About Post (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

