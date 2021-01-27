OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Shares Down 7.2%

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.45 and last traded at $44.55. Approximately 1,364,774 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 690,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.01.

OMF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on OneMain from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 2.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.42 million. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

In other OneMain news, Director Jay N. Levine sold 15,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $634,148.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,157,795 shares in the company, valued at $87,023,872.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay N. Levine sold 54,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $2,181,352.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,103,519 shares in the company, valued at $84,540,428.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 150.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 379.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in OneMain during the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. It also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; non-credit insurance; and optional home and auto membership plans.

