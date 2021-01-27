Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) Shares Down 7.2%

Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EBON) shares dropped 7.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.54. Approximately 3,784,614 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 8,969,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Get Ebang International alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBON. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ebang International in the third quarter valued at $578,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ebang International in the third quarter valued at $369,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ebang International in the third quarter valued at $303,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ebang International in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ebang International in the third quarter valued at $111,000. 0.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of Bitcoin mining machines and telecommunication products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides application-specific integrated circuit based Bitcoin mining machines; and Bitcoin mining machine accessories, as well as ancillary services to assist its customers operations.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Ebang International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebang International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.