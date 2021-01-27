Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Trading Down 7.1%

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)’s stock price traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $86.06 and last traded at $86.59. 519,460 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 414,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.22.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barrington Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $271.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 834 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $76,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 91,117 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.20, for a total transaction of $7,945,402.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 340,709 shares of company stock worth $29,237,678. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 497.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.