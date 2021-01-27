Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $72.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.24% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of ELS stock traded down $2.56 on Wednesday, hitting $61.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,134. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $77.55.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.99 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 39.7% in the third quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,189,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,924,000 after buying an additional 338,060 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 128.2% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 454,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,839,000 after purchasing an additional 255,150 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 68.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 622,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,174,000 after purchasing an additional 252,581 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 28.6% in the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,121,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,745,000 after purchasing an additional 249,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,630,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,823,000 after purchasing an additional 164,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

