HARD Protocol Price Up 38.2% Over Last Week (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. HARD Protocol has a market cap of $41.11 million and approximately $17.98 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HARD Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00002767 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HARD Protocol has traded up 38.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00051335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00133840 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00288958 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00068817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00069748 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00036219 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,708,334 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

