Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

DGEAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Sunday, October 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Diageo to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DGEAF traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.56. 2,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,041. Diageo has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $41.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.99 and its 200 day moving average is $36.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.