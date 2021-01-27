PAX Gold Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $111.16 million and $4.61 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PAX Gold has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PAX Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $1,847.63 or 0.05934071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00070056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $282.21 or 0.00906366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00050213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,361.40 or 0.04372454 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00017747 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile



According to CryptoCompare, "PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos' itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem."

PAX Gold Coin Trading

PAX Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.