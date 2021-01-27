$2.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) to report $2.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.05 billion and the highest is $2.16 billion. Zimmer Biomet reported sales of $2.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full-year sales of $7.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.98 billion to $7.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $8.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.44.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZBH traded down $5.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,876,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,579. The stock has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 953.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $165.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

