MovieBloc Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.92 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $10.50 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MovieBloc coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00070056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $282.21 or 0.00906366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00050213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,361.40 or 0.04372454 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015486 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00017747 BTC.

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc is a coin. Its launch date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc's total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,965,803,952 coins. MovieBloc's official website is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . MovieBloc's official message board is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

