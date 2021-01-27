$553.62 Million in Sales Expected for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) will announce $553.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $548.60 million to $559.50 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne posted sales of $523.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year sales of $2.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $527.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AJRD. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Truist downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJRD. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 154.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 108.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 452.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 21.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period.

AJRD stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.94. 1,986,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,380. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.33 and its 200 day moving average is $42.11. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $57.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.49.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

