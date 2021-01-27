SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Trading Down 7.1%

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)’s stock price fell 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $447.37 and last traded at $448.10. 707,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 563,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $482.11.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens began coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.93.

The firm has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $406.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.53.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.17, for a total value of $75,681.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,141.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.12, for a total value of $75,640.56. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,741.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 605,856 shares of company stock valued at $17,831,178. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

