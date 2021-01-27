Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Shares Down 6.9%

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.62 and last traded at $14.77. 7,020,960 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 3,586,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.

Several equities analysts have commented on UA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Under Armour from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Get Under Armour alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.10.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,037,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,000 after purchasing an additional 357,928 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Under Armour by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 23,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour (NYSE:UA)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.