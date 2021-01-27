Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) were down 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.26. Approximately 1,643,742 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,588,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.
Separately, National Securities began coverage on shares of Genprex in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.61. The company has a market cap of $170.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of -0.57.
About Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX)
Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company that develops therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company's technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for large patient populations with cancer and diabetes. It develops drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches.
