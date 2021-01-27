Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock Price Down 6.7%

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)’s share price traded down 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $93.35 and last traded at $93.64. 567,309 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 312,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.39.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JACK. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.15. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $61,862.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at $740,314.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,527 shares of company stock valued at $140,554 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at $9,376,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,900,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 576.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 101,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 86,644 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 8.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 988,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,407,000 after purchasing an additional 74,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 29.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 307,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,753,000 after buying an additional 70,294 shares during the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

