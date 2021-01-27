WhiteCoin Trading Down 12% Over Last 7 Days (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $133.24 million and $709,607.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001721 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00019862 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00010131 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000749 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,183,629 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XWCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.