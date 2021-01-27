PotCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $2.69 Million (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and $3,083.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,936.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,270.58 or 0.04107086 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.54 or 0.00405805 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $382.51 or 0.01236434 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.99 or 0.00530098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.94 or 0.00410323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.31 or 0.00256370 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00022682 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,594,389 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

