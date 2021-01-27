Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) (LON:SYNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) (LON:SYNT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 370.56 ($4.84).

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) from GBX 242 ($3.16) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 515 ($6.73) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.25) price objective on shares of Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.25) target price on shares of Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of SYNT traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 426.60 ($5.57). The stock had a trading volume of 1,147,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,615. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82. The firm has a market cap of £1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.84. Synthomer plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 182.30 ($2.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 472.50 ($6.17). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 441.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 371.32.

In other news, insider Caroline Johnstone acquired 11,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 440 ($5.75) per share, for a total transaction of £48,998.40 ($64,016.72).

Synthomer plc operates as a speciality chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, and Industrial Specialities.

