Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Receives $25.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HMC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of NYSE:HMC traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $26.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,321,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,720. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.42. Honda Motor has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $30.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.73. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $34.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honda Motor will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Honda Motor by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 55,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 0.4% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 262,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in Honda Motor in the third quarter worth $27,000. 2.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

