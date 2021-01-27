CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.47-15.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $15.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.05-6.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.16 billion.CACI International also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 14.47-15.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CACI International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $287.25.

Shares of CACI traded up $6.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.21. The stock had a trading volume of 533,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,840. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $245.40 and its 200 day moving average is $226.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. CACI International has a 1 year low of $156.15 and a 1 year high of $288.59.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.64. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CACI International will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.68, for a total transaction of $49,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,016.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

