Calix (NYSE:CALX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.16-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $146-152 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $121.53 million.Calix also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.16-0.20 EPS.

Calix stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,221,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,615. Calix has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $36.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 245.71 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.41.

Get Calix alerts:

CALX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Calix from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Calix from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.98.

In other Calix news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Donald J. Listwin purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $450,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.