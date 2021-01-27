Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.69 EPS

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Hologic updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.56-2.68 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $2.53-2.68 EPS.

HOLX stock traded down $2.01 on Wednesday, reaching $72.51. 3,126,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $81.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,533.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus increased their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.12.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

