Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Meritage Homes updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 10.50-11.50 EPS.

NYSE MTH traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $93.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,856. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $117.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zelman & Associates cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Meritage Homes from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

In other news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total transaction of $98,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

