Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) were down 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.46 and last traded at $29.53. Approximately 573,872 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 571,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.61.

UFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Domtar from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UFS raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domtar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Domtar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

Get Domtar alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average of $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.93.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Domtar Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Domtar in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Domtar by 34.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Domtar during the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Domtar during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domtar in the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Company Profile (NYSE:UFS)

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.