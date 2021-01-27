VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) were down 6.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.46 and last traded at $4.63. Approximately 632,848 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 249,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on VerifyMe in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.93 million and a P/E ratio of -4.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 25.25, a quick ratio of 25.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VerifyMe had a negative net margin of 1,561.23% and a negative return on equity of 142.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRME. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in VerifyMe in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VerifyMe during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VerifyMe by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 23,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of VerifyMe by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 67,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

VerifyMe Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRME)

VerifyMe, Inc provides security solutions for the identification and authentication of people, products, and packaging for various applications in the United States. The company offers RainbowSecure technology that combines an invisible ink with a proprietary tuned laser to enable counterfeit products to be exposed; SecureLight technology, which changes the color of ink for use in various applications, including credit cards, driver's licenses, passports, stock certificates, clothing labels, currencies, ID cards, and tax stamps, as well as to protect apparels, pharmaceuticals, and other physical products; and SecureLight+ technology, a solution that can be authenticated by proprietary tuned laser devices, and with fluorescent lighting.

