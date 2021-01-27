CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CFII) Trading Down 6.3%

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CFII) was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.25. Approximately 856,221 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,159,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.52.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CFII) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on industries, including the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

