Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Shares Down 6.3%

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) shares were down 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.57 and last traded at $24.79. Approximately 8,202,828 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 4,836,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.45.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.21.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William D. Humphries sold 13,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $268,204.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,848.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William D. Humphries sold 114,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $2,266,272.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 349,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,936,418.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,624 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,930,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,829,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426,392 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,650,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,576,000 after acquiring an additional 585,600 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,411,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,008,000 after acquiring an additional 253,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,700,000. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

