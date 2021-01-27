AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Stock Price Down 6.3%

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT)’s share price dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $3.99. Approximately 6,566,959 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 2,849,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,545 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and credit investments in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential mortgage-backed securities; residential investments, including credit risk transfer securities, re/non-performing loans, interest only securities, non-qualifying mortgages loans, and land related financing; commercial investments, such as commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), interest only securities, and CMBS principal-only securities; and asset backed securities.

